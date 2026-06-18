The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,910 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 2.33% of Boston Beer worth $48,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $240.00 target price on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Beer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boston Beer from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $315.00 price target on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $235.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Beer this week:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.68 and a 1 year high of $264.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day moving average is $213.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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