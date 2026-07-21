The Campbell's Company $CPB Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 644.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,119 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,613,873 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.63% of Campbell's worth $41,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell's during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Campbell's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Campbell's in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Campbell's in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell's from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Campbell's from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell's from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Campbell's from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Campbell's from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $21.88.

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Campbell's Price Performance

Shares of Campbell's stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The Campbell's Company has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.02.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Campbell's had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Campbell's's payout ratio is 77.23%.

Campbell's Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report).

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