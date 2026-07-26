The Campbell's Company $CPB Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,779 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68,409 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.24% of Campbell's worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell's by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company's stock worth $366,585,000 after acquiring an additional 149,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Campbell's by 23.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,239,231 shares of the company's stock worth $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,719,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell's by 534.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,937,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Campbell's by 175.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,488 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Campbell's Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Campbell's Company has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Campbell's from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Campbell's from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Campbell's from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPB

Campbell's Company Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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