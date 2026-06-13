The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW is Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s 2nd Largest Position

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,594,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 720,613 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 8.7% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned 0.31% of Charles Schwab worth $558,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

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