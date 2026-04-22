The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 622.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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