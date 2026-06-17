The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,875 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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