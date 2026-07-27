The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,577 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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