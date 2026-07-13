The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 238.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab was upgraded to a , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to $133 from $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to from $125 and kept an rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average rating from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s push into digital assets and crypto trading could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Article Title

Schwab’s push into could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Article Title

Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on SCHW to $122 from $127, which is a modest negative, though the firm still rates the stock overweight.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $103.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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