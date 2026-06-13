The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 607.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,717 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 300,276 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.8% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $142,594,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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