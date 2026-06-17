The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,206,336 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 519,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.6% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.97% of Charles Schwab worth $1,719,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 171,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 66,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,193,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 717,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $71,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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