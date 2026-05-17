The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,968 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here