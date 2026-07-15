The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 332,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $268,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 61.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. The company has a market cap of $175.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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