The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Holdings Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,440 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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