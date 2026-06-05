The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,245 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Clorox worth $27,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,735,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 1.2%

CLX stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

See Also

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