The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 1,129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Clorox were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,654 shares of the company's stock worth $114,506,000 after purchasing an additional 197,330 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,533 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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