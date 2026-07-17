The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Clorox were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 105.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the company's stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $98.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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