The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,164 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 1,035,686 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Ruffer LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Trading Down 3.1%

COO opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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