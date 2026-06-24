The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,345 shares of the company's stock after selling 127,165 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for 2.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of The Ensign Group worth $114,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $158.89 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.79 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,356,190.80. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the sale, the director owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $478,246 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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