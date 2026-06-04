The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497,179 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.08% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $785,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Vantus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,893.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,447 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts: Sign Up

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Estee Lauder Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Estee Lauder Companies wasn't on the list.

While Estee Lauder Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here