First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,271,475 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,711,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.50% of GAP worth $120,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAP. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1750 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. GAP's dividend payout ratio is 19.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, Director William Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $11,945,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,903,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927,400.22. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 27,538 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $648,795.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,876 shares in the company, valued at $727,438.56. This represents a 47.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,249,556. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

Gap Inc. is an American specialty retailer of apparel, accessories and related products. Its portfolio includes Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, with merchandise sold through company-operated stores and online channels. Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, the company serves customers in North America and other markets through its stores, e-commerce operations and franchise partners. Richard Dickson became Gap Inc.'s president and chief executive officer in 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Free Report).

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