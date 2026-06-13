The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Cut by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,718 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.59 and a 52 week high of $1,098.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $957.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here