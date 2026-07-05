The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Decreased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CICC Research upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $974.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,005.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $691.30 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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