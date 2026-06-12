The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Lowered by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,770 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $70,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $953.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $908.78. The company has a market cap of $305.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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