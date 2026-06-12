The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Lowered by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,770 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $70,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $953.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $908.78. The company has a market cap of $305.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.36.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is being viewed as a potential beneficiary of a wave of AI-related IPOs and higher capital spending, with reports suggesting the bank could earn more underwriting, trading, and advisory fees if listings such as SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic come to market. Forget the AI IPOs. Consider the Banks Bringing Them Public.
- Positive Sentiment: Several recent notes from Goldman Sachs point to continued strength in technology spending, including the view that hyperscaler AI capex forecasts are too conservative and that cybersecurity spending may be poised to inflect higher, both of which support optimism around Goldman’s markets and advisory activity. Goldman says consensus 2027 hyperscaler capex estimates are too conservative
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ own research activity is keeping the stock in focus, with multiple articles highlighting it as a trending name and implying investors are positioning around its earnings power and role in active deal and market cycles. Here is What to Know Beyond Why The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also published a more cautious macro view on the labor market and oil prices, suggesting softer jobs data and lower long-term oil demand; these are more relevant to the broader economy than to GS directly, but they could affect market sentiment. Goldman Sachs drops contrarian take on the jobs market
- Negative Sentiment: News flow around Goldman’s leadership and governance remains a potential overhang, including scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over the firm’s plan to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite Jeffrey Epstein ties. US lawmakers raise concern over Goldman's move to keep top lawyer as adviser despite Epstein ties
- Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary is also questioning valuation, with bearish articles arguing Goldman’s stock may be expensive even though the business remains high quality, which can cap upside if investors rotate toward cheaper financial names. Goldman Sachs: Unimpeachable Bank, Impeachable Price
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).
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