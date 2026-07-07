The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $974.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.3%

GS opened at $1,054.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,005.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $691.30 and a twelve month high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs strengthened its technology leadership by hiring Google executive Evan Kotsovinos as a partner and head of division engineering, and also bringing in another Google engineer to lead asset & wealth management engineering. These hires suggest continued investment in digital capabilities and operational efficiency. Article Title

Goldman Sachs strengthened its technology leadership by hiring Google executive Evan Kotsovinos as a partner and head of division engineering, and also bringing in another Google engineer to lead asset & wealth management engineering. These hires suggest continued investment in digital capabilities and operational efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ M&A advisory business in EMEA has gained significant market share as regional dealmaking reaches a 19-year high, pointing to stronger investment banking fees if the deal rebound continues. Article Title

Goldman Sachs’ M&A advisory business in EMEA has gained significant market share as regional dealmaking reaches a 19-year high, pointing to stronger investment banking fees if the deal rebound continues. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary tied to Goldman Sachs has been broadly constructive, including the firm’s positive view on stocks such as Nvidia, South Korea equities, and select undervalued names, reinforcing Goldman’s image as a strong market strategist and analyst franchise. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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