The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,925 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $137,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,044.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $592.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average is $927.45 and its 200-day moving average is $897.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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