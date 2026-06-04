The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.'s Largest Position

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 37,253.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,457 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 106,172 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 26.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $93,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,044.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.90 and a twelve month high of $1,073.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $927.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $897.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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