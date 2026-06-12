The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Raised by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,451 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 654 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $953.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $908.78. The firm has a market cap of $305.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $609.59 and a 52-week high of $1,098.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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