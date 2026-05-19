The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,988 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $103,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,189,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,941,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $945.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $880.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $880.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.50 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reported a strong rebound in investment banking fees, which climbed 48% in the first quarter, suggesting improved deal activity and better revenue prospects for the firm. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reported a strong rebound in investment banking fees, which climbed 48% in the first quarter, suggesting improved deal activity and better revenue prospects for the firm. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s market commentary has been constructive on AI-related themes, with the firm saying AI and hyperscaler stocks are becoming a “defensive” trade as investors look for growth exposure, reinforcing Goldman’s relevance in a leading market trend. Article Title

Goldman’s market commentary has been constructive on AI-related themes, with the firm saying AI and hyperscaler stocks are becoming a “defensive” trade as investors look for growth exposure, reinforcing Goldman’s relevance in a leading market trend. Positive Sentiment: The firm said central banks are likely to increase gold buying, which could support commodity prices and reflects Goldman’s market influence in a key macro theme. Article Title

The firm said central banks are likely to increase gold buying, which could support commodity prices and reflects Goldman’s market influence in a key macro theme. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares in a disclosed transaction, but the sale was only a partial reduction in his holdings and does not by itself signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares in a disclosed transaction, but the sale was only a partial reduction in his holdings and does not by itself signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also disclosed portfolio changes in crypto-related holdings, including exits from XRP and Solana ETF exposure and a new position tied to Hyperliquid, which looks more like a portfolio rebalance than a direct earnings driver for GS shares. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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