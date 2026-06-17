The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by &PARTNERS

&PARTNERS boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,269 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $93,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,090.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $966.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $914.56. The firm has a market cap of $321.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $623.00 and a 1-year high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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