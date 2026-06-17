The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,383,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,508 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,090.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $321.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $623.00 and a 1 year high of $1,098.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $966.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $914.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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