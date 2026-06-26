The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2,200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $1,065.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.51 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $993.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $927.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $960.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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