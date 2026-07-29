The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Opal Capital LLC

Opal Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after buying an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,254,692,000 after buying an additional 194,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,035.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,051.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $953.26. The company has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $694.05 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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