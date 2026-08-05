The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,014 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,460,875,000 after buying an additional 476,977 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE GS opened at $1,054.16 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $705.55 and a 52 week high of $1,153.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,054.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $956.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,062.86.

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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