The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $958.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,076.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.78 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $990.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $926.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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