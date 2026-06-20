The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stake Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,367 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $145,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $979.32 and a 200-day moving average of $919.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $630.01 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here