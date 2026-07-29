The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,064 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 14,884 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $385,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after buying an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after acquiring an additional 194,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,035.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $694.05 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $953.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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