The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 740.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,522 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 81,507 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,178,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $611,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,632,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $224,901,000 after buying an additional 925,789 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6,431.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,443 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $85,829,000 after buying an additional 633,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 208.2% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 799,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $106,708,000 after buying an additional 540,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company's stock.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

See Also

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