The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 68,765 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company's stock.

Get HIG alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,047.04. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 1.4%

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.61 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The Hartford Insurance Group's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Hartford Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Hartford Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here