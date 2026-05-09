The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,537 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price objective on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.40 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day moving average is $357.57. The stock has a market cap of $316.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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