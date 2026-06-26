The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,175 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4%

HD opened at $344.30 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $322.79 and its 200-day moving average is $345.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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