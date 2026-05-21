The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,651 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $212,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $310.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $309.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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