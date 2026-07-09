The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,228 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $103,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $324.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here