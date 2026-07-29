The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,048 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 37,386 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Home Depot worth $494,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,189 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,462 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $45,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 958 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 478,109 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $157,246,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $343.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Home Depot Stock Surges With New Boys & Girls Clubs Renovation Plan

Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Positive Sentiment: Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Home Depot Options Activity and Defensive Rotation

Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating

DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. Positive Sentiment: The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case.

The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months.

Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted underlying risks including elevated leverage, housing-market weakness, mortgage-rate sensitivity and potentially pressured discretionary consumer spending. These issues could limit big-ticket home-improvement demand and create volatility around earnings. Home Depot Problems Brewing Underneath the Surface

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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