The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $324.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here