The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,998 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 13,653 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $198,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.2%

HD opened at $332.72 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.86. The firm has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership realignment targets growth: Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment

Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. Positive Sentiment: Greater investment in digital advertising: Home Depot is reportedly among the major brands increasing advertising on ChatGPT as OpenAI expands its mobile advertising business. If effective, the channel could help the retailer reach consumers researching home projects and drive online sales. Brands Betting Bigger on ChatGPT Ads

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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