Go Pro
→ The dollar reset no one told you about (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

The Korea Fund, Inc. $KF Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
The Korea Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Saba Capital Management increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 213.3% during the first quarter, purchasing 148,522 additional shares. It now owns 218,139 shares, or 5.24% of the fund, valued at approximately $9.8 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to their positions, and hedge funds and institutions collectively own approximately 69.99% of KF.
  • The Korea Fund’s shares opened at $58.22, down 2.1%, with a 12-month trading range of $26.66 to $81.94. The closed-end fund provides U.S. investors with exposure to South Korean equities.
  • Five stocks we like better than The Korea Fund.

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF - Free Report) by 213.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 148,522 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.24% of The Korea Fund worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,822 shares of the company's stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Korea Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Korea Fund by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company's stock.

The Korea Fund Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of KF stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $81.94.

About The Korea Fund

(Free Report)

The Korea Fund, Inc NYSE: KF is a closed-end management investment company that provides U.S. investors with focused exposure to the South Korean equity market. Established in 1953, it is one of the oldest U.S. funds dedicated to investing in Korean securities. The Fund is domiciled in Delaware and trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a broad range of companies operating in one of Asia's leading economies.

The Fund's primary business activity is the acquisition of common stocks and American depositary receipts issued by companies that are either domiciled in South Korea or derive a significant portion of their revenues from Korean operations.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The Korea Fund Right Now?

Before you consider The Korea Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Korea Fund wasn't on the list.

While The Korea Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The dollar reset no one told you about
The dollar reset no one told you about
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines