Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232,613 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,200,022 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Kroger worth $365,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,016,956,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,041,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 876,168 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,501,000. Amundi raised its position in Kroger by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,942,230 shares of the company's stock worth $218,912,000 after purchasing an additional 610,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $195,234,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Adcock sold 72,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $4,425,090.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 175,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,636,643.10. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.89.

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Kroger Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $34.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.20 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger's payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Investors following KR have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks preview says Kroger has indicators that could support an earnings beat next week, potentially offering a positive surprise. Article: Kroger Earnings Expected to Grow

A Zacks preview says Kroger has indicators that could support an earnings beat next week, potentially offering a positive surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Options-related coverage points to an implied move of nearly 6% around the Dec. 3 report, signaling elevated expectations and potential volatility rather than a clear direction. Article: Kroger Stock Set for Near 6% Swing After Q3 Earnings

Options-related coverage points to an implied move of nearly 6% around the Dec. 3 report, signaling elevated expectations and potential volatility rather than a clear direction. Negative Sentiment: Plans to eliminate about 3,000 U.S. corporate jobs while expanding a Bangalore capability center have triggered public and political backlash. The restructuring could reduce costs, but controversy over moving work overseas presents reputational risk. Article: What Should Investors Make Of Kroger Cutting 3,000 Jobs And Expanding In India?

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co. is a U.S. grocery retailer founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1883 by Bernard Kroger. It operates supermarkets and other grocery formats across the United States under banners including Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, and Smith’s. Alongside groceries and household essentials, Kroger stores offer services such as pharmacies and fuel centers. The company also sells products under its own private-label brands and produces many of those items through its food manufacturing operations.

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