The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,099 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,430 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger worth $38,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $76.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The company's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group set a $78.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Kroger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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