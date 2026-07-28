The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 46,720 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.33% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $272,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $183.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.60 and a one year high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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