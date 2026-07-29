The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 33,172 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $102,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 232,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Prologis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 383,539 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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